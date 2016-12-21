P.E.I. researcher looks at links between genetics and youth hearing loss
Children with the genetic mutation can hear normally at birth, but lose their ability to pick up high-end sounds when they turn three or four, leading to problems with speech development. A researcher from P.E.I. is part of a team looking at youth hearing loss, and how it's connected to a gene mutation.
