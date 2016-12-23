Oncobiologics Issues $8.35 Million of Senior Secured Notes and...
Oncobiologics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, manufacturing and commercializing complex monoclonal antibody biosimilar therapeutics, today announced that it entered into a Note and Warrant Purchase Agreement with existing investors. The agreement provides for the issuance and sale of up to $10.0 million of senior secured promissory notes , which bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per year and have a one-year maturity, and 5-year warrants to acquire an aggregate 2.3 million shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $3.00 per share .
