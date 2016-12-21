Off-Switch for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editi...

Off-Switch for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing System Discovered

UC San Francisco researchers have discovered a way to switch off the widely used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system using newly identified anti-CRISPR proteins that are produced by bacterial viruses. The technique has the potential to improve the safety and accuracy of CRISPR applications both in the clinic and for basic research.

