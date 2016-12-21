Multi-strain probiotic could aid gut health - even if you're healthy
A daily dose of multispecies probiotic could help improve intestinal health even in healthy people, according to new observational data. The study - backed by Dutch probiotic firm Winclove and Swiss pharma company Mepha Schweiz - investigated the effects of multispecies probiotic formulation Winclove 500 on gut health and quality of life in a group of 40 healthy people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,176
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|19 min
|Dogen
|180,043
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|The genetics of mental retardation
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC