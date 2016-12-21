Multi-strain probiotic could aid gut health - even if you're healthy

A daily dose of multispecies probiotic could help improve intestinal health even in healthy people, according to new observational data. The study - backed by Dutch probiotic firm Winclove and Swiss pharma company Mepha Schweiz - investigated the effects of multispecies probiotic formulation Winclove 500 on gut health and quality of life in a group of 40 healthy people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.