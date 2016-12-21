Indoor smoking bans reduce asthma-related ER visits among children
Emergency rooms in communities with indoor smoking bans reported a 17 percent decrease in the number of children needing care for asthma attacks, according to new research from the University of Chicago Medicine. The study, led by pediatric allergy expert Christina Ciaccio, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Chicago, examined 20 metropolitan areas around the country that introduced clean indoor air regulations prohibiting smoking in public places such as restaurants, hotels and workplaces.
