Image-based modeling

A team of researchers from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, NJ in collaboration with their colleagues from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK have demonstrated a novel image-based simulation approach consisting of Bone Tissue Engineering experiments, micro-Computed Tomography sample scanning, "Virtual Histology" image segmentation, and Lattice Boltzmann Method fluid dynamics which results in realistic simulations of BTE scaffolds cultured in flow perfusion bioreactors. Understanding the interplay between scaffold manufacturing parameters, culturing conditions and cell biology within the construct is necessary for transitioning regenerative medicine to a clinical setting.

