Illumina Names Jonathan Seaton as Senior Vice President for Corporate ...
Jonathan will join Illumina on January 3, 2017. "Jonathan is a strong leader with an established track record of successful strategic planning and business development in the clinical and life sciences space," said Marc Stapley, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Illumina.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,176
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|14 min
|Dogen
|180,043
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|The genetics of mental retardation
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
