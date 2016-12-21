How your Christmas turkey arrives alr...

How your Christmas turkey arrives already stuffed - with antibiotics

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Dunstable Today

You may consider the turkey to be a traditional part of your Christmas celebrations. But however you cook it, something about this festive bird is changing - it's getting fatter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunstable Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 47 min Dogen 218,198
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 48 min Dogen 180,082
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
News Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta... Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 2
News The genetics of mental retardation Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC