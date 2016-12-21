Historic Beer Birthday: Louis Pasteur
Today is the birthday of Louis Pasteur . He "was a French chemist and microbiologist renowned for his discoveries of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation and pasteurization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|15 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,390
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Mon
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC