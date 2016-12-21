Global metabolomics
The genome, the transcriptome, and the proteome have gotten the lion's share of attention in the recent past. To truly understand biological mechanisms, however, researchers must also consider lipids, glycans, and the compendium of the thousands of small molecules —referred to as the metabolome—that serve as the substrates and products of biochemical reactions and play crucial roles in biological regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Methods.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|54 min
|jonsey
|218,466
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Wed
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC