Global metabolomics

10 hrs ago

The genome, the transcriptome, and the proteome have gotten the lion's share of attention in the recent past. To truly understand biological mechanisms, however, researchers must also consider lipids, glycans, and the compendium of the thousands of small molecules —referred to as the metabolome—that serve as the substrates and products of biochemical reactions and play crucial roles in biological regulation.

