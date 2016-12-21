Genomic sequencing reveals new insights into major shigellosis outbreaks in California
In a study that could have significant impact on how disease outbreaks are managed, researchers at UC Davis and the California Department of Public Health have sequenced and analyzed genomes from Shigella sonnei bacteria associated with major shigellosis outbreaks in California in 2014 and 2015. The results offer new insights into how the bacteria acquired virulence and antibiotic resistance genes, as well as the California strains' relationships to other strains around the world.
