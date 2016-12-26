Genetic counselor offers insight on t...

Genetic counselor offers insight on testing for inherited heart conditions

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

Genetic tests are now available for many conditions - everything from Alzheimer's disease to familial hypercholesterolemia. But genetic testing isn't necessarily the best option for everyone, and some of the tests aren't highly accurate yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 min Richardfs 180,154
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr zebra 218,303
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 8 hr Purplemouse2 4
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Sun deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC