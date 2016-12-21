Genes that helped humans survive in A...

Genes that helped humans survive in Arctic came from interbreeding with now-extinct species: study

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Canada.com

A fisherman drives a boat near the Arctic Circle in Ilulissat, Greenland in June, 2016. New genetic research on Greenland Inuit found a pair of genes, crucial for survival in cold climates, came from a now-extinct species of human.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min scientia potentia... 218,176
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 14 min Dogen 180,043
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
News Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta... Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 2
News The genetics of mental retardation Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC