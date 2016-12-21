Gene Editing in Human Could Wipe Out Geniuses Like Stephen Hawking
Scientists warned that development in genetics will help eliminate diseases and disorders like cancer or Schizophrenia, but it will also eliminate geniuses, like Stephen Hawkins. Changing human genes to eliminate Schizophrenia or depression could also eliminate any future Einstein or Shakespeare, because most creative people have such disorders.
