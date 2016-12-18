Gelatin supplements, good for your jo...

Gelatin supplements, good for your joints?

11 hrs ago

A new study from Keith Baar's Functional Molecular Biology Laboratory at the UC Davis College of Biological Sciences and the Australian Institute of Sport suggests that consuming a gelatin supplement, plus a burst of intensive exercise, can help build ligaments, tendons and bones. The study is published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition .

