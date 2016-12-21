Fungus-infecting virus could help track spread of white-nose syndrome in bats

A newly discovered virus infecting the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats could help scientists and wildlife agencies track the spread of the disease that is decimating bat populations in the United States, a new study suggests. Regional variations in this virus could provide clues that would help researchers better understand the epidemiology of white-nose syndrome, according to Marilyn Roossinck , professor of plant pathology and environmental microbiology , College of Agricultural Sciences, Penn State.

