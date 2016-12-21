Ebola vaccine's success will lead to ...

Ebola vaccine's success will lead to award for Iowa company

A vaccine that an Iowa company helped develop is expected to stop one of the world's deadliest viruses. A study published Thursday shows the vaccine is 100 percent effective in protecting people against Ebola, an infectious virus that has killed thousands and traumatized millions, mainly in Africa, according to the Des Moines Register .

