Doc predicts mild flu season but that's no reason to skip the shot

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

It's not too late to think about getting that flu shot if you want to avoid influenza this season. Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of service for microbiology in the Halifax area, says only 10 people across the province have come down with the virus so far this season.

