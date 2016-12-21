Director of the Primate Genetics Research Section
The successful applicant will conduct both independent and collaborative research with a focus on genomic medicine or statistical genetics. In addition, this position will oversee the Primate Genetics Service Unit which provides services to support the genetic and genomic characterization of the nonhuman primate population and colony genetic management, as well as biostatics and bioinformatics services.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|48 min
|One way or another
|180,110
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,233
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
