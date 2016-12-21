Cycle Pharmaceuticals receives license for IP on PARP inhibitor drugs for treating vascular disease
Cambridge Enterprise has exclusively licensed intellectual property relating to the use of PARP inhibitor drugs for treating vascular disease to CYCLE Pharmaceuticals. The University of Cambridge and King's College London have jointly developed intellectual property regarding the underlying cellular mechanisms that cause the calcification of arteries and veins as we age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|47 min
|Dogen
|218,198
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|48 min
|Dogen
|180,082
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
|Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|The genetics of mental retardation
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC