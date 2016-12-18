CRISPR Helps Find Three New Targets for Potential HIV Treatments
Researchers have used the cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology to identify five potential targets for HIV treatments, including three new discoveries. Because these targets are all human genes, treatments that go after them are likely less likely to give rise to drug resistance compared with existing antiretrovirals that target proteins crucial to the rapidly mutating virus's life cycle.
