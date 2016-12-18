Common sex diseases 'more deadly' than flu
Professor Hugh Pennington was reacting to comments by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who says he is crossing his fingers a deadly flu epidemic does not strike in the next 10 years because the world is "a bit vulnerable right now". Mr Gates, whose foundation invests in improving global healthcare, said the Ebola and Zika crises showed the systems for responding to emergencies are still not strong enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,541
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Dec 28
|It aint necessari...
|180,194
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC