Biological Heritage Science Challenge funding results
Research funding for: groundwater and waterway health, fighting kauri dieback disease and other biosecurity threats, and understanding public attitudes to novel pest eradication strategies The National Science Challenge for NZ's Biological Heritage has approved six new research projects from its latest contestable funding round. There are two related to kauri dieback disease, two concerned with groundwater ecosystems and restoration of streams and waterways, and two focused on the public: research and development of a customised mobile app to enlist public help in reporting biosecurity threats, and research into public attitudes towards novel ways of getting rid of wasps and rats.
