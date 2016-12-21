Australia's oldest working scientist ...

Australia's oldest working scientist speaks about his life

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: New Scientist

You were born in 1914 and went to school in London. What sparked your interest in ecology? At St Paul's School, a very good teacher led me from an earlier interest in chemistry into biology.a Then at Imperial College London, Botany seemed a stronger department than Zoology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 13 min Dogen 180,043
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 40 min Dogen 218,175
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
News Personality Traits Tied to Genome Areas & Menta... Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 2
News The genetics of mental retardation Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC