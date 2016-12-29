argenx announces publication of semin...

argenx announces publication of seminal data supporting the...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ARGX-110, a SIMPLE Antibody targeting CD70, is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II study in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients. Data published by argenx collaborator Prof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr johnboy 218,411
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Wed It aint necessari... 180,194
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Mon Purplemouse2 4
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 18
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,505

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC