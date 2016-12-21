Antibiotics prescribed 'blindly', doc...

Antibiotics prescribed 'blindly', doctors admit

Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodian physicians, by their own admission, routinely prescribe antibiotics "inappropriately" based on habit and poor hygiene rather than evidence of an infection, a new study has found. The article, published by peer-reviewed science site BioMed Central last week, included research gleaned from focus group discussions with 103 Cambodian physicians, and revealed that "antibiotics prescribing occurred in the absence of microbiology evidence of infection".

