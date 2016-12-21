Aging and cancer: An enzyme protects ...

Aging and cancer: An enzyme protects chromosomes from oxidative damage

EPFL scientists have identified a protein that caps chromosomes during cell division and protect them from oxidative damage and shortening, which are associated with aging and cancer . When cells divide, they pack up all of their genetic material in the tightly wrapped chromosomes.

