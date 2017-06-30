The current exhibit at Saratoga Arts, 320 Broadway. (Photo provided) Org Xmit: TAUm4XxepNp6M9EuKDPL
Artists throughout Saratoga Springs will open their galleries and studios Saturday night for the city's first art night. Seventeen locations will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. The work on exhibit ranges from fabric art to paintings, sculpture and furniture.
