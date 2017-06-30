Saratoga may host horse show in May 2018
The Capital Fund of Saratoga County Inc. and Saratoga Casino Hotel have announced that the two groups will be working to keep the Saratoga Springs Horse Show in Saratoga Springs. Pending a definitive binding agreement, the three-week show will take place in May of 2018 at Saratoga Casino Hotel.
