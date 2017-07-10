Saratoga man accused of in donation jar scheme
The State Police in Granville arrested 59 year old Deran Akullian Jr. of Saratoga Springs for Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree, a class E Felony. The arrest came after an investigation into donation jars placed at multiple local businesses.
