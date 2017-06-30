Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival 2017
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival Saratoga Springs, NY June 24-25, 2017 Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary this year and it was done in fine fashion. Acts from the very first festival in 1978 appeared, as well as young up-and-coming artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC