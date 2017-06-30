2 Mexican immigrants arrested in Saratoga are sentenced, face...
Two Mexican citizens who were arrested more than a month ago in Saratoga Springs were sentenced Thursday for illegally re-entering the United States and could be deported. Juan Martinez-Garcia and Jorge Reyes-Merino , both 27, were each sentenced to time served for the 38 days they spent in jail, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith and Thomas Brophy , acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Buffalo field office.
