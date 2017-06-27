Two restaurant vets teaming up for ne...

Two restaurant vets teaming up for new Saratoga venture

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Two familiar faces from the Saratoga Springs restaurant scene, Ron Farber and Ralph Balsamo, are collaborating on a new, two-concept eatery eatery: R&R Kitchen + Bar is the name of the more casual downstairs pub room with a salumi station and raw bar; Ronnie & Ralphie's at 43 Phila is the white-tablecloth, fine-dining room upstairs. They are taking over, obviously, the restaurant space at 43 Phila St., which last was home to Seven Horse Pub and, for 13 years before that, the bistro 43 Phila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Jun 6 helen 15
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Jun 6 kelly 10
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 5
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 3
Trump's War is Looming Jun 6 art swenson 2
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May '17 T Flinn 14
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC