Two restaurant vets teaming up for new Saratoga venture

Two familiar faces from the Saratoga Springs restaurant scene, Ron Farber and Ralph Balsamo, are collaborating on a new, two-concept eatery eatery: R&R Kitchen + Bar is the name of the more casual downstairs pub room with a salumi station and raw bar; Ronnie & Ralphie's at 43 Phila is the white-tablecloth, fine-dining room upstairs. They are taking over, obviously, the restaurant space at 43 Phila St., which last was home to Seven Horse Pub and, for 13 years before that, the bistro 43 Phila.

