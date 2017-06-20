Three Capital Region communities selected for anti-blight...
Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs are among the 18 communities that will receive funding to combat blight through through smarter use of data as part of the first phase of the Cities for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement grant awards, state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman 's office announced Monday. The program is intended to transform vacant or poorly maintained problem properties through the use of housing and community data from various state agencies.
