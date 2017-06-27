Three affordable housing projects slated for Saratoga Springs

In an effort to alleviate the affordable housing shortage, three new workforce apartment complexes with a total of 377 units are being proposed in the city. On Wednesday, city elected officials and members of the business community united to make the announcement about the proposals that comprise Intrada on West Avenue, SoBro on the site of the shuttered diner on South Broadway and another, yet to be named one built by the Housing Authority next to the Stonequist Apartments on Federal Street.

