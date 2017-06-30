Taped Sawyer Fredericks concert raising funds for Caffe Lena
In this file photo, Sawyer Fredericks performs at a gala in Saratoga Springs in September 2015. Over Memorial Day weekend, "The Voice" winner and Montgomery County native Sawyer Fredericks performed in three sold-out concerts at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC