Staten Island Advance wins 6 awards in statewide contest
Several staff members of the Staten Island Advance were recently recognized with New York State Associated Press Association awards for their excellent work on various major projects, including breaking news, depth reporting, photography and videography "The way readers want to get their news is changing rapidly. When once there was a 'revolution' about once a decade in the way journalists reported the news, there seems now to be one every few months," said Brian Laline, executive editor of the Staten Island Advance.
