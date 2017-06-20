Spectrum News Reporters Take Home the Hardware at NYSAPA
A number of Spectrum News reporters took home awards Saturday night at the New York Associated Press Association Awards in Saratoga Springs. Additionally, reporters Matt Hunter, Marisa Jacques, Ian Preston and Dan Keese took home a prize for sports coverage for our Hall of Fame special.
