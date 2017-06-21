SPAC Announces New Concert
We're already more than a month into SPAC's summer concert season, but here's a new surprise announcement: Hip-hop hitmaker Future is bringing his Future Hndrxx Tour to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, August 23. Priced at $49.50, $69.50 & $89.50 for reserved amphitheater seats and $26 for lawn general admission, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, June 23.
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
