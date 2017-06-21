SPAC Announces New Concert

We're already more than a month into SPAC's summer concert season, but here's a new surprise announcement: Hip-hop hitmaker Future is bringing his Future Hndrxx Tour to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, August 23. Priced at $49.50, $69.50 & $89.50 for reserved amphitheater seats and $26 for lawn general admission, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, June 23.

