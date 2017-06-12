'Snow White' TV show filming in Saratoga Springs

Director Ann Marie Lizzi, right, work with her actors during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Director Ann Marie Lizzi, right, work with her actors during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Actor Demetria Zorbas, 14, has her costume adjusted during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV which is underway on North Broadway on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Created and show runner Nicole Coady speaks to media during the production of "Rapunzel" on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Created and show runner Nicole Coady speaks to media ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.