'Snow White' TV show filming in Sarat...

'Snow White' TV show filming in Saratoga Springs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Director Ann Marie Lizzi, right, work with her actors during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Director Ann Marie Lizzi, right, work with her actors during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Actor Demetria Zorbas, 14, has her costume adjusted during the production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV which is underway on North Broadway on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The production of "Rapunzel" for Amazon TV is underway on North Broadway on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Created and show runner Nicole Coady speaks to media during the production of "Rapunzel" on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Created and show runner Nicole Coady speaks to media ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Jun 6 helen 15
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Jun 6 kelly 10
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 5
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Jun 6 leon mansbridge 3
Trump's War is Looming Jun 6 art swenson 2
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) May '17 T Flinn 14
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 21
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC