Skidmore College's horse show celebrates 20th year
Kristen Bumpus rides Ramon over a jump in the jumping class at the Saratoga Springs Horse Show on Tuesday, May 3, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This is the first week of a three-week charity show that raises money for Saratoga County organizations. The competition each week begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC