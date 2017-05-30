Skidmore College receives gift of 189 undeveloped acres
Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs has an extra 189 acres of land in the nearby town of Greenfield to call its own thanks to a December 2016 donation from a local couple, the college announced Thursday. This is the third major land donation from Michael and Margaret Roohan, owners of Granite and Marble Works in Wilton.
