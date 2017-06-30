Shenendehowa superintendent gets anot...

Shenendehowa superintendent gets another raise

L. Oliver Robinson, Superintendent of Schools presents his remarks at the Shenendehowa High School Commencement Thursday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June, 23 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Shenendehowa Central School District board of education signed off last week on a 2 percent raise and one-year contract extension for Superintendent L. Oliver Robinson , whose salary will increase to $215,652 in the upcoming school year. That's just his base salary.

