Saratoga Springs garden tour raises funds for Soroptimist
Spacious North Broadway estates, compact city lots and remarkable suburban yards are featured on this year's Secret Gardens Tour in Saratoga Springs. Set for Sunday, July 9, the 23rd annual tour will feature 11 private gardens with a theme of family connections, hidden retreats and balancing beauty with practicality.
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Jun 6
|helen
|15
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Jun 6
|kelly
|10
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|5
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Jun 6
|leon mansbridge
|3
|Trump's War is Looming
|Jun 6
|art swenson
|2
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|May '17
|T Flinn
|14
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|21
