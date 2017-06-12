Saratoga Springs Democrats endorse Meg Kelly for Mayor
"She got our endorsement because she thoroughly impressed the committee," said committee Chair Charles Brown . "Her grasp of City Hall, all the work she has done in the city including establishing the Saratoga Children's Theatre and her belief in Democratic values led the committee to strongly support her."
