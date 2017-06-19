Saratoga Springs commission to consider mayor, city council...
The city Charter Commission will vote on an amendment to its draft charter on Monday night that will address future salaries for the mayor and city council. Bob Turner , chair of the commission that is rewriting the city charter, said the salary amendment will set the salary at $40,000 with medical insurance paid in full for the mayor and a salary of $14,500 for city council members with no insurance.
