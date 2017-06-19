Saratoga McDonalda s to offer kiosk ordering, table...
The McDonald's of Saratoga Springs, located at 3003 Route 50, will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday following a renovation that will make it the first Capital Region location of the fast-food giant to offer self-service ordering at kiosks and food delivery to tables. Customer may also continue to order at the counter.
