Saratoga Bridges hosts annual a White Partya gala
Saratoga Bridges will host the annual "The White Party" from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Saratoga National Golf Club, 458, Union Ave., Saratoga Springs. Gala Co-Chairs Christianne Smith Potts and Benita Zahn will host the evening of food by Mazzone Catering, complimentary cocktails from Ketel One Vodka and MJM World Imports, a silent and live auction, cigars, photos and fireworks.
