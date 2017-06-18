Possible Measures Exposure in Saratog...

Possible Measures Exposure in Saratoga, Warren Counties

The DOH says a healthcare worker, employed by Hudson Headwaters, has measles and has been to multiple locations around that area while infected. They say the person spent time at multiple locations between June 5-8, including a Saratoga County Home Depot and a Saratoga Springs Stadium Restaurant.

