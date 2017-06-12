Mio Posto now open in Albany

Mio Posto, which relocated to 200 Lark St. in Albany after being displaced by a November fire from its Saratoga Springs location, opens at 4:30 p.m. today . Regular days and hours will be 4:30 to 10 p.m. for the kitchen, bar open later, Monday through Saturday for the summer; in the fall, the restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.

